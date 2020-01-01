All-new Line MTB wheels | Trek Bikes

Line wheels make an impact—and take them, too



After setting all-time records on our impact test, we decided to build an all-new testing device with a menacing guillotine impact anvil to better recreate a worst-case rock strike.



Our all-new impact anvil delivers blows more similar to rock strikes as they happen in real life. Trail riders will never see every rock—but by better understanding the forces at play in a rock strike, we’re able to design and build stronger rims and a better product. The result is an all-new rim design, and our strongest, most durable OCLV Carbon mountain bike wheels yet.